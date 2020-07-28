https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wow-nasty-mask-freak-tells-mother-young-children-hopes-die-not-wearing-masks-video/

Such a lovely woman.
Some uptight masked woman harasses a young mother and her little children for not wearing masks in a store.

The young mother explains that she has a medical condition.

The woman in the mask then looks these little kids in the eye and says, “I hope you all die!”

That’s crazy.

