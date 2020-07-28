https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/wow-nasty-mask-freak-tells-mother-young-children-hopes-die-not-wearing-masks-video/

Such a lovely woman.

Some uptight masked woman harasses a young mother and her little children for not wearing masks in a store.

The young mother explains that she has a medical condition.

The woman in the mask then looks these little kids in the eye and says, “I hope you all die!”

That’s crazy.

This woman literally looks into these children’s eyes and says, “I hope you all die.” I’m at a loss for words.🥺 pic.twitter.com/gOw1bbSX1Z — sally (@sallyKP) July 28, 2020

