After hours of abuse, slander and rage from Democrats, AG Bill Barr asks for a 5 minute break. When Chairman Nadler refuses, AG Barr says what we’ve been thinking for years about Nadler:

AG BARR: “Could we take a 5 minute break, Mr. Chairman?” CHAIRMAN NADLER: “No..” pic.twitter.com/DGYpAYwS8P — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2020

Rep. Biggs said what anyone watching is thinking:

House Judiciary Democrats are setting up “gotcha” questions for AG Barr, then cutting him off before he can give a complete answer. This hearing is nothing short of political theater, & the American people should be outraged that Democrats aren’t concerned with solving issues. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 28, 2020

What a mess.

