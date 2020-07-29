https://www.dailywire.com/news/10-bizarre-facts-surrounding-jeffrey-epstein
The life and death of wealthy financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has inspired seemingly inexhaustible intrigue. Horrifying allegations of a sex trafficking ring along with Epstein’s long list of friends in high places have sparked countless conspiracy theories and inspired a flood of reports about the infamous broker’s use of wealth and influence to engage in decades of sexual abuse. Even after death — in part, in fact, because of his death — he remains a mysterious figure who continues to find his way into headlines. Here are 10 suspicious, disturbing, and often outright bizarre facts connected to the enigmatic life and death of Jeffrey Epstein.
1. Death by Hanging
Read members only content for just 99¢
You’ll also unlock an ad-free experience and the Daily Wire mobile app and help support the web’s best conservative commentary.