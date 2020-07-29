https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/2-women-arrested-assaulting-state-senator-amid-protests/

(BREITBART) — Two women — including a school social worker — were arrested Monday by police for assaulting a Wisconsin state senator after he attempted to take photos of protesters tearing down statues, according to reports.

The two women are Samantha Hamer, 26, a social worker for the Mount Horeb school district, and Kerida O’Reilly, 33, Channel 3000 reported.

The assault took place on June 24, but both women turned themselves in on Monday. Hamer is on administrative leave, according to a school superintendent.

