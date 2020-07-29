https://www.theepochtimes.com/ag-barr-to-be-tested-for-covid-19-after-being-in-contact-with-rep-louie-gohmert_3441883.html

Attorney General William Barr will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after coming in contact with Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) who reportedly tested positive to the CCP virus, Justice Department (DOJ) spokesperson Kerri Kupec told reporters.

Barr had close contact with Gohmert on Tuesday during a visit to Congress to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. At one point, the attorney general was seen walking in close proximity to Gohmert prior to entering the hearing room, according to a video posted by a reporter. Both men were not wearing masks at that time.

Gohmert, 66, reportedly tested positive on Wednesday in a pre-screen at the White House, multiple media outlets have reported, citing anonymous sources. He was scheduled to fly to Texas with President Donald Trump.

Gohmert’s office and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Texas Republican appears to be the 10th member of Congress to test positive for or be presumed to be positive for the virus.

Reps. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.), Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), Ben McAdams (D-Utah), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), Tom Rice (R-S.C.), Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) have tested positive, while Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-NY) is diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection.

The news of Gohmert’s positive test is likely to prompt concerns for lawmakers in Washington.

Gohmert said last month that he was not wearing a mask because he regularly gets tested for the virus.

“I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it,” Gohmert told CNN. “But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask.”

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that he wished Gohmert “a full & speedy recovery.”

“When individuals refuse to take the necessary precautions it puts everyone at risk. I’ve regularly instructed all Members to wear their masks and hope this is a lesson by all my colleagues,” Nadler wrote.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Nadler warned several Republican members—Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Mike Johnson (R-La.)—for not wearing their masks.”I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs, and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee,” Nadler said during the hearing. “To stop violating the safety of the members of the committee. To stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks.”

One of the members was heard asking whether it was “permissible to drink a sip of coffee,” in which Nadler replied, “it is not permissible.”

Throughout the hearing, most members were seen wearing a mask, except for during their turn to speak. Meanwhile, some members attended the hearing remotely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people to wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who they do not live with, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

