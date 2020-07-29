https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/apocalyptic-ending-ellen-degeneres-probe-end-tv-career-expert-says/

(FOX NEWS) — The Ellen DeGeneres Show” is currently under internal investigation by its parent company WarnerMedia after a number of “toxic work environment” allegations have gone public.

In a report from Buzzfeed News, one current and 10 former staff members claimed to be victims of bullying and racism.

Citing sources, Variety revealed that a memo was sent to the show’s staffers last week announcing that WarnerMedia’s employee relations group has teamed with a third-party organization to conduct the interviews.

