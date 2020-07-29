https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/attorney-general-barr-tested-coronavirus-contact-house-hearing-rep-louie-gohmert-tested-positive-virus-wednesday/

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for the COVID-19 China coronavirus Wednesday, prompting the Justice Department to announce Attorney General William Barr will get tested after being in contact with Gohmert at Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Gohmert was tested at the White House for screening to fly with President Trump to Texas. Gohmert did not take the trip. Gohmert was seen walking with Barr outside the hearing Tuesday, with reporters observing the two talking without wearing masks.

“Kerri Kupec, a DOJ spokeswoman, says AG Barr will be tested for covid-19 today. He and Louie Gohmert were in close proximity because of yesterday’s Judiciary Committee hearing.”

“Rep. Gohmert, who was without a mask, stood outside the men’s bathroom where Barr went before he walked into the “hearing” room. Once out, Gohmert approached the AG and exchanged a comment or two. Would say from memory, they were within arms length.”

“This news is sure to anger his House colleagues. Gohmert has walked around Cap Hill without a mask. I only saw him putting it on during the Barr hearing, which he was required to do if he wasn’t speaking.”

Gohmert also attended a hearing by the House Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday:

Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) commented on Gohmert, “I want to wish ⁦@replouiegohmert⁩ a full & speedy recovery.

When individuals refuse to take the necessary precautions it puts everyone at risk. I’ve regularly instructed all Members to wear their masks and hope this is a lesson by all my colleagues.”

