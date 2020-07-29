https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/bathroom-business-1-6-work-conference-calls-toilet/

(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — Coronavirus lockdowns are leading to some awkward video chats for many people working from home. While it might not surprise you to catch your co-worker in their pajamas, a new survey finds some employees are taking their work to the bathroom. If their background looks odd, it’s because one in six people are actually taking the conference call from the toilet!

A poll of 1,128 people from the United States and the United Kingdom reveals our toilets are becoming a shocking center of activity. The survey, commissioned by Homecure Plumbers, finds a staggering 92 percent take their mobile phone to the bathroom. More than 60 percent of respondents say they’re checking social media while relieving themselves. Another 49 percent are checking the news.

Researchers say checking social feeds in the restroom may be odd, but people are doing far more shocking things too. In a confession that may make you “lose your lunch,” one in 25 people admit they’ve actually eaten while sitting on the toilet. The survey notes more women (5 percent) than men (3 percent) say they have a snack while having a bowel movement.

