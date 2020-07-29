https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mackenzie-scott-amazon-bezos-fortune/2020/07/29/id/979608

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, is detailing how she has already given away $1.7 billion of her personal fortune.

Her comments came in a Tuesday post on Medium. She also posted on Twitter that she has changed her last name to Scott — the middle name she grew up with.

According to Bloomberg, she is worth nearly $60 billion.

Last year, she pledged to give away much of her fortune to charity, following a movement founded by billionaires Warren Buffet and Bill and Melinda Gates.

“I began work to complete my pledge with the belief that my life had yielded two assets that could be of particular value to others: the money these systems helped deliver to me, and a conviction that people who have experience with inequities are the ones best equipped to design solutions,” she said in her Medium post.

“Though this work is ongoing and will last for years, I’m posting an update today because my own reflection after recent events revealed a dividend of privilege I’d been overlooking: the attention I can call to organizations and leaders driving change.”

About 116 groups have received a portion of the $1.7 billion she has given away so far. The groups include those dedicated to racial equity, LGBTQ equity, global development, public health and gender equity.

