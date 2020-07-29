https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-actually-said-cant-rebuild-economy-meet-crimate-clisis-unless-create-opportunities-people-video/

What exactly is a “crimate clisis”?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday held a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Every so often Biden leaves his Delaware basement bunker but he doesn’t travel far because he is feeble.

Biden warned people about a “crimate clisis” — the 77-year-old is going to save us from a “clisis.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: Antifa Terrorist Who Threw Bomb at Federal Agents in Portland is Identified — BY HIS GRANDMOTHER!

“We can’t rebuild our economy and meet this CRIMATE CLISIS unless we create opportunities for people to build our own communities,” said Biden.

WATCH:

AG Barr hearing takes a 5 minute break and Fox dips into the Biden event: Joe Biden: “Crimate Clisis” pic.twitter.com/CDcx76JFpw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2020

Here’s a longer clip:

WATCH:

Biden also forgot where he was and welcomed people to the wrong community center.

After reading from a teleprompter and still jumbling his words, Biden took questions from an approved list of reporters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

