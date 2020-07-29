https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-actually-said-cant-rebuild-economy-meet-crimate-clisis-unless-create-opportunities-people-video/
What exactly is a “crimate clisis”?
77-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday held a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.
Every so often Biden leaves his Delaware basement bunker but he doesn’t travel far because he is feeble.
Biden warned people about a “crimate clisis” — the 77-year-old is going to save us from a “clisis.”
“We can’t rebuild our economy and meet this CRIMATE CLISIS unless we create opportunities for people to build our own communities,” said Biden.
WATCH:
AG Barr hearing takes a 5 minute break and Fox dips into the Biden event:
Joe Biden: “Crimate Clisis” pic.twitter.com/CDcx76JFpw
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2020
Here’s a longer clip:
WATCH:
What is a “crimate clisis,” @JoeBiden? pic.twitter.com/Dveqg5w2PV
— Daniel Guss (@TheGussReport) July 28, 2020
Biden also forgot where he was and welcomed people to the wrong community center.
After reading from a teleprompter and still jumbling his words, Biden took questions from an approved list of reporters.