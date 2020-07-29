https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/biden-gets-confused-doesnt-know-year-2020-census-now-two-censuses-ago-video/
77-year-old Joe Biden on Wednesday forgot what year it is… AGAIN!
Biden is back in his Delaware basement after venturing out and traveling down the street for a low energy campaign event.
Biden held a virtual event with UnidoUS on Wednesday when he got confused and forgot what year it is.
“…But you know, in the 2020 census, which is now two censuses ago…”
WATCH:[embedded content]
Biden was totally lost yesterday during a campaign event and welcomed people to the wrong community center.
Biden also jumbled his words even though he was reading from a teleprompter and warned people of a “crimate clisis.”