https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/brennan-blocked-accessing-classified-material/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former CIA Director John Brennan, a vocal critic of President Trump, has been blocked from accessing his classified notes and records.

He writes in his forthcoming book, Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad, that after months of “haggling” he discovered the CIA was abiding by the directive Trump gave in August 2018 “that purportedly forbids anyone in the intelligence community from sharing classified information with me.”

The White House confirmed the directive was being enforced, which is news considering the New York Times reported in May of last year that the president never revoked Brennan’s security clearance.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

