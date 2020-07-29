https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/brett-kavanaugh-trump-finance-records/2020/07/29/id/979572

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wanted his colleagues to consider avoiding any decisions in a major abortion case and another involving Democrats’ subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records, CNN is reporting.

The news network attributed the report to multiple sources familiar with the inner workings of the high court.

In the fight between Trump and the House over the president’s financial records, Kavanaugh raised the judicial principle that courts should avoid cases involving political questions.

CNN noted that strategy could have meant Trump had to turn over his documents to congressional investigators.

Kavanaugh ended up siding with Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion for a seven-justice majority, which said Trump could be forced to turn over the financial records if the House could justify its request.

CNN also reported that in the abortion controversy, Kavanaugh looked to have the justices avoid any ruling on the merits of a law that could have closed abortion clinics in Louisiana.

Kavanaugh’s plan would have made certain the law would not go into effect immediately but also ensured that the justices would not have to put their own views on the line, the news network said.

The Supreme Court in June struck down the Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics.

Kavanaugh and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito were in dissent.

CNN said the cases show how Kavanaugh demonstrated a desire to avoid certain legal dilemmas, while looking to please dueling factions on the court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

