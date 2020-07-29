https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dr-simone-gold-censorship-video-social-media/2020/07/29/id/979675

One of the doctors from the coronavirus video censored on social media fired back on Twitter on Wednesday, saying “the media smeared us with lies & falsehoods.”

Dr. Simone Gold tweeted Wednesday:

“THREAD: We organized a group of practicing physicians, many of whom have personally treated COVID-19 patients, and we spoke directly to the American people about our experience and understanding of the virus and it’s treatment options. “As a result:

– Facebook removed the livestream of our conference that had 15 million+ views

– Twitter forced us to delete video testimonials from our physicians

– Our web host removed our website and claimed a ‘violation of their TOS’

– The media smeared us with lies & falsehoods”

“Why are social media company employees with no medical degree or clinical experience censoring the perspectives of practicing physicians? Why are journalists claiming hydroxychloroquine is ineffective when there are numerous studies showcasing its efficacy against COVID-19?”

“Why are state governors restricting physicians from prescribing an FDA approved medication for 65 years and empowering pharmacies to over-rule your doctor? “These actions are unprecedented and have never happened before in medicine.”

President Donald Trump has been pressed repeatedly in recent days from a CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins, including Wednesday during a White House briefing.

“They took down her voice,” Trump told Collins of the Africa-educated doctor CNN objected to. “Now, they seem to never take down the other side. They only take down conservative voices; it’s just a shame.

“And with hydroxy, all I wanna do is save lives. I don’t care if it’s hydroxy or anything else. All I wanna do is save lives. If we can save lives, that’s great.”

Trump added the administration is “doing very well” on vaccines and “therapeutics.”

“But I happen to be a believe in hydroxy,” he concluded. “I used it. I had no problems. I happen to be a believer. Many, many people agree with me.”

The Trump administration also announced Wednesday it will move forward to implement a recent executive order to hold social media companies accountable for censoring users’ speech.

