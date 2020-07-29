http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HV27IPZ0XsY/chicago-cop-found-shot-dead-in-apparent-suicide

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Police Department’s new deputy chief was found shot dead Tuesday in an apparent suicide at the Homan Square police facility on the West Side.

Dion Boyd, 57, was found fatally wounded that morning, Supt. David Brown announced Tuesday afternoon.

Boyd had been sworn in as deputy chief of criminal networks on July 15 in a series of leadership changes by Brown.

Brown urged members of the department to be on lookout for colleagues who may need help.

“Let’s always remember to take care of ourselves and each other,” he said.

A source tells @WBBMNewsradio that the officer who killed himself is a veteran of 25 years or so with the Chicago Police Department. A high-ranking leader with the organized crime division. — Stephen Miller (@ssmiller) July 28, 2020

Paramedics responded to the facility at 1011 S. Homan Ave. at about 9:30 a.m. and found him unconscious, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is being remembered as passionate and dedicated throughout his 30-year career. Boyd’s nearly 30-year career included experience as a tactical officer, undercover officer in narcotics, homicide detective and internal affairs officer.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will provide some financial assistance to the family of Dion Boy, for his funeral.

Suicides have been a continuing problem for the Chicago Police Department for years. The city’s suicide rate among officers was 60 percent higher than the average of 18.1 officers per 100,000 nationally, the U.S. Justice Department reported in 2017.

RELATED: Alderman Looking For Ways To Prevent First Responder Suicide

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Phil Cline is executive director of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

“One of the shocking statistics for me was that cops kill themselves at a higher rate than bad guys kill the police. And when you put it in those numbers, you realize that there’s a real problem,” he said. “And it’s not something the just sprung up in the last year or so. It’s been a problem for awhile. And the departments across the country are trying to address it. One of the big problems is, the ability to commit suicide is hanging on your belt.”

Cline said he knew Boyd and saw him just last week laughing and in a good mood, not long after he was promoted.

Hundreds of officers were present outside the Cook County medical examiner’s office Tuesday afternoon as part of a procession for Boyd.

