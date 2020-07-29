https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/church-fed-parking-lot-doughnuts-offers-choice-culprit/

(WBTV) — GOLD HILL, N.C. — A country church in Rowan County is having a lot of trouble with a doughnut maker. He doesn’t make the sweet treats, he leaves the skid marks all over the new parking lot, and he’s been doing it night after night.

The surveillance camera at First Baptist Church in Gold Hill shows the driver spinning his wheels, but the sign out front on Old Beatty Ford Road is offering a little grace.

Church member Donna Swanson was first to discover the vandalism.

