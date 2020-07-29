https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/church-holds-services-outside-planned-parenthood-now-gets-sued/

(CROSSCUT) — The debate over whether a Spokane religious group can hold services in front of a Planned Parenthood facility is getting so loud and heated that it is headed toward a courtroom, where noise ordinances, the right to health care and the First Amendment are all likely to be debated.

The religious group calls itself The Church at Planned Parenthood, or TCAPP, and those who attend hear sermons and sing worship songs, all broadcast over a PA system. Their services include anti-abortion guest speakers and pastors from around the country.

But Planned Parenthood has been measuring noise levels, which its officials say are disruptive, intimidating, detrimental to the health and safety of staff and clients, and go above the legal decibel limit of city and state noise ordinances. In June, they’d had enough, so they filed a lawsuit against Covenant Church, which started the mobile ministry.

