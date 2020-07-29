https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/complaints-ignorant-hateful-liberals-force-michigan-bed-breakfast-take-norway-flag-think-confederate-flag/

A couple in St. John’s, Michigan recently took down the red, white and blue flag of Norway displayed on the porch of their bed and breakfast after receiving continuous complaints by ignorant liberals who accused the couple of flying the Confederate battle flag.

Image via Nordic Pineapple Facebook page.

Screen image via WSYM-TV.

The Nordic Pineapple, run out of a mansion built in 1861 by a Union general, was started two years ago by Greg and Kjersten Offenbecker. The couple flew the flag of Norway from a pillar opposite the American flag to honor Kjersten’s Norwegian heritage (her grandfather immigrated from Norway.) Both the U.S. and Norway flags were taken down last week by the frustrated couple as the complaints intensified in recent months as woke liberals have embarked on a campaign of violence and intimidation against public reminders of the Confederacy, even razing tombstones of soldiers.

An ironic twist in the story is that the couple adopted two black children, boys aged 12 and 15. The couple told the Lansing State Journal that racism has not been an issue for the boys since moving to the small conservative town:

Their children experienced racism at a school district they attended on the west side of the state, she said, but so far their experience at St. Johns Public Schools has been positive. “Having experienced that before and moving to a small conservative town in the middle of Michigan and have that not be an issue has been wonderful,” Kjersten Offenbecker said.

The Nordic Pineapple posted a statement to Facebook last week:

It is a sad day at The Nordic Pineapple. We have decided to no longer fly The Norwegian flag on the front of the inn. This flag is so often mistaken for the Confederate flag and people are often offended by it before they realize that they are mistaken. I am very proud of my Norwegian heritage and will fly it on special occasions like Norwegian Independence Day and maybe I will find a less conspicuous place to fly it but, for now we feel that it is the best decision to take it down. I urge people to slow down and see the world through less jaded glasses. When we think of the worst before we have all the facts, we lose sight of all of good that out there that we should find. If you got to know us you would see that we are very proud Americans and very patriotic. Greg served this country in the Navy during Desert Storm and was a proud employee for the Department of Homeland Security. We have 2 adopted children who are both black and we have tried to teach them not to judge on first glance or outward appearances. We love being members of the St Johns community and are heartbroken to have had to make this decision. Given the current cultural climate and the idea that people are judging us based on the misconception of the national Norwegian flag vs. the Confederate flag, this is what is best for our family and our Inn. -Kjersten

Local TV report by WSYM:

