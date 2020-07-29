https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/congressman-calls-democrats-attack-trump-treasonous/

A House Republican charges Democrats’ attacks Donald Trump during the 2016 election and when he assumed the Oval Office are “treasonous.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., rebuked the FBI and said criminal charges are likely because “the level to which this agency and these individuals were trying to thwart an incoming president, to me, is treasonous,” reported Just the News.

In an interview on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast, he said if it’s unclear now, it should become “abundantly clear when these indictments start coming out for individuals involved in this through the Durham probe that … this was a politicized, weaponized FBI at the highest level that was solely trying to take down a presidential campaign and then an incumbent president once he got sworn in—and that should scare every American.”

U.S. Attorney John Durham is leading a criminal investigation into the Obama administration’s probe of now-debunk allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year-plus investigation couldn’t find evidence of collusion. DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz found 17 significant “errors or omissions” in the Obama administration’s effort to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

Steube said there should be consequences for not only lies to Congress but also “misrepresentations” to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

He said the controversy has left the once highly esteemed FBI a “completely discredited” agency .

