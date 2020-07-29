http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/irOoQho5Sr8/corrupt-st-louis-prosecutor-exposed-again.php

We have noted that, in addition to her many other defects, St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner is ethically challenged. She used contributions to her last campaign for personal expenses.

This may not have bothered George Soros, whose operation funded Gardner’s campaign, but it didn’t sit well with Missouri ethics regulators. They fined Gardner $63,009. In the end, she was able to get off for $6,314, but the violation stood, and Gardner apparently went on probation.

Unchastened, Gardner quickly returned to her old ways. From Ed Morrissey, I learn that, once in office, Gardner took a series of trips paid for by her left-wing backers, and that she failed to disclose this. KMOV, a CBS media outlet in St. Louis, says that Gardner’s junkets were “prolific and problematic,” at times interfering with her public duties. According to its sources, Gardner was unreachable on trips, making it difficult to get decisions made.

In 2018 and 2019, Gardner’s subsidized travels reportedly took her to Portugal, Connecticut, Texas, and Selma, Alabama. According to KMOV, she was required by law to report these trips, but declined to do so.

KMOV’s sources say that Gardner’s junkets were paid for in full or in part by a leftist organization called Fair and Just Prosecution. This outfit has applauded many of Gardner’s actions, including the charges she brought against Mark and Patricia McCloskey for showing guns to protect their property from a mob.

Gardner is dreadful enough to have undertaken this prosecution without being influenced by outsiders. However, when a leftist group that pays for her personal expenses and travel desires the non-prosecution of rioters and the prosecution of those who protect their property from a mob, it’s reasonable to wonder whether Gardner’s prosecution decisions to these effects are being made in good faith.

