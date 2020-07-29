https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/509709-court-officials-reviewing-prohibition-on-protesting-placed-on-those

Court officials are reviewing bans placed on protesters arrested amid demonstrations in Portland, Ore., that would prohibit them from future protesting as they await trial.

“We’re reviewing every case again right now and looking at the wording of some of the conditions,” Brian Crist, chief pretrial services officer for the U.S. District Court in Portland, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “A lot of this I think will be resolved.”

At least 12 protesters arrested in recent weeks have been barred from attending protests and demonstrations as they await federal misdemeanor charges, ProPublica reported Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crist told the AP he couldn’t comment on individual cases, but he said the court looks at each defendant individually and doesn’t have “blanket conditions” that are placed on everyone.

The restrictions, included in conditions for release from jail, varied among the arrested protesters, according to ProPublica.

In one case, the order setting the conditions of release states, “Defendant may not attend any other protests, rallies, assemblies or public gathering in the state of Oregon,” according to ProPublica. Some reportedly restrict the area to Portland, while others don’t state geographic restrictions, saying, “Do not participate in any protests, demonstrations, rallies, assemblies while this case is pending.”

Some of the protesters told ProPublica they felt they had to accept the terms to get out of jail.

Kevin Sonoff, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Billy Williams, told the AP his office didn’t ask for the bans on protesting.

“We have only sought geographic (five blocks from the Hatfield Courthouse) and curfew restrictions. The additional restrictions were added by the court,” Sonoff wrote in an email to the AP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portland has seen continuous protests for more than two months, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The Trump administration has sent federal agents to the city to aid local law enforcement to protect a downtown U.S. courthouse. Democrats and local officials have condemned President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden hits Trump’s ‘law and order’ message: He’s trying to ‘scare the devil’ out of people Pelosi bashes Barr after testimony: ‘He was like a blob’ and ‘henchman’ for Trump Schumer: Trump should want COVID-19 deal to help GOP election chances MORE’s deployment of federal law enforcement officials amid reports that officials in unmarked vehicles are detaining protesters.

Trump on Wednesday doubled down on his support for sending federal officials to the city.

“As far as Portland is concerned, we’ve taken a very strong stance. They are anarchists, they’re radical, crazy people and they’re either going to straighten it out themselves — Portland, the police and maybe if the state gets involved,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for Texas.

“We’re not leaving until they’ve secured their city,” he said. “If they don’t secure their city soon, we have no choice. We’re going to have to go in and clean it out.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

