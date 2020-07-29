http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/MXILcR7H4lU/crime-wave.php

Is the Minneapolis Effect real? Check out these news stories from the last 24 hours, all collected at SupportMNPolice.com

BREAKING: 2 Minneapolis police officers injured attempting to stop vehicle in suspected carjacking https://t.co/ccVAqfYkEZ — FOX 9 (@FOX9) July 29, 2020

Good Samaritan Shot After Risking Life To Help Stranger Being Robbed In Minneapolis https://t.co/gaEjFtkJe7 pic.twitter.com/DajI8oF6fa — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 29, 2020

Recent Surge In Brazen Robberies, Car Thefts Highlight Growing Problem In Twin Cities https://t.co/jBkxtWtePJ pic.twitter.com/Q35HpTpecl — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 28, 2020

Yesterday, Minneapolis’s 3rd Precinct (that is the one whose station was burned by rioters) sent out this memo to residents of the precinct:

100 robberies and 20 carjackings in July, in just one precinct. Minneapolis has been a crime-ridden city for a while, but the current attacks on law enforcement, accompanied by demands to dismantle the city’s police department, threaten to make it uninhabitable.

UPDATE: One more, via an email from a friend received a few minutes ago:

Going to meeting tonight w/ 100% liberals and Democrats in mansion in Lowry Hill to talk about crime, defund police and encampments. My son rides his bike to this spot every day …

“Kids mugged.” Yeah, that will entice a lot of people to move to Minneapolis.

