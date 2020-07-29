https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/energy-texas-secretary-dan-brouillette/2020/07/29/id/979658

Rejecting Joe Biden’s call to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told Newsmax TV the United States is the only country in the world to grow its economy and cut energy-related carbon emissions.

“The United States is the only country that can make the claim that we’ve both grown our economy, roughly 17 or 18%, and reduced our carbon-related emissions from energy sources by roughly 14%,” Brouillette told Wednesday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show” “We are the only country in the world who can make that claim.”

Secretary Brouillette resoundingly rejected Democrat candidate Joe Biden’s energy reform platform.

“There is no sense to be made of the Paris accord – or any other claims that are made with regard to the time frame or how long we’re going to be here on Earth,” Brouillette told host Chris Salcedo when asked about Biden’s campaign urgency to address climate change in the next nine years.

“Chris, let me point blank with you: The Paris accords were a nice statement by some folks in Europe, you know, some years ago. The fact of the matter is there’s not a single country on the Paris accord, there’s not a single signatory to the accord, who has actually reduced their carbon emission throughout this period.”

Brouillette has said even the world shutdowns during the global coronavirus pandemic have not led to emission-reduction goals as laid out in the Paris Climate Agreement, which President Donald Trump withdrew from.

“Anybody who wants to know what it looks like to follow the path of the Green New Deal – or any of these other radical, extreme types of climate policies – just look look at what’s happening in the U.S. economy today,” Brouillette told Salcedo. “We’ve practically shut down the economy – for good reason, because of the pandemic, very appropriate step to take – but we’re anxious to see what the actual emission numbers look like from this shutdown of the world economy.

“Most scientists today are telling me there’s not much difference. So, if we’re concerned about the climate, and you want to pursue one of these radical policies, I think we just have to look at what’s happening today in the economy. This is what it looks like: no activity, no jobs.”

Brouillette also talked about the U.S. Energy Department’s work on the Quantum Internet, which is billed as a faster, more efficient, and unhackable Internet, because it “removes the need for encryption, so cybersecurity becomes a thing of the past,” he said.

“It speeds up our data transfer and it provides a level of security that is absolutely surpassing anything in the world today,” he concluded.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

