According to the mainstream media’s COVID-19 narrative, the president is “ignoring” the crisis.

On tonight’s “Glenn TV” special, Glenn Beck exposes the media’s last four months of political theater that has helped shape America’s confusion and fear over coronavirus. And now, with a new school year looming on the horizon, the ongoing hysteria has enormous ramifications for our children, but the media is working overtime to paint the Trump administration as anti-science Neanderthals who want to send children and teachers off to die by reopening schools.

Glenn fights back with the facts and interviews the medical doctor Big Tech fears the most. Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, stands up to the media’s smear campaign and explains why she could no longer stay silent in her fight against coronavirus fear.

