Winston Churchill said that “the best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.” If only he had known the members of the House Judiciary Committee, he could have cut that time in half.

Tuesday’s committee spectacle might convince many people that democracy is a failed experiment. The committee’s hearing with Attorney General William BarrBill BarrPelosi bashes Barr after testimony: ‘He was like a blob’ and ‘henchman’ for Trump Lawmakers, public bid farewell to John Lewis Democrats blister Barr during tense hearing MORE had been eagerly awaited for weeks as a way to get answers on issues ranging from the controversial clearing of Lafayette Park, to the intervention in the case of Trump associate Roger Stone, to the ongoing violence in various cities. Instead, the public watched as both parties engaged in hours of primal-scream therapy, with Barr largely forced to remain as silent as some life size anatomical doll.

The two videos shown by the rival parties captured the utter absurdity of it all. Republicans showed what could only be described as eight minutes of virtual “riot porn” for the hard right. By the end, one would think much of the nation is a smoking dystopian hellscape. Democrats then played their alternative-reality video, which showed thousands of protesters chanting together in perfect harmony; add a soundtrack, and you would have had a Coke commercial. There was nothing in the middle: The protests are either our final Armageddon or the Garden of Eden.

After testifying recently on the Lafayette Park controversy, I was one of those who had high expectations for some answers to important questions. Instead, Democrats dramatically demanded answers and then stopped Barr from answering by immediately “taking back the time.” It happened over and over; Democrats simply did not want to hear answers that would undermine popular narratives.

Several Democrats insisted the clearing of the area around Lafayette Park was done for the sole purpose of a photo op for President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden hits Trump’s ‘law and order’ message: He’s trying to ‘scare the devil’ out of people Pelosi bashes Barr after testimony: ‘He was like a blob’ and ‘henchman’ for Trump Schumer: Trump should want COVID-19 deal to help GOP election chances MORE in front of Saint John Church. Barr repeatedly tried to explain that there was no connection between the plan (formed the weekend before) and the photo, but he was stopped by members like Rep. Hank Johnson saying “you clearly will not answer the question” before he could even start to answer. It got more and more bizarre.

Barr’s answers were repeatedly cut off within seconds by Democrats, while Republicans — who have done the same thing to Democratic witnesses in other hearings — raged against their colleagues. The result was utter mayhem. While Barr sarcastically referred to Chairman Jerrold Nadler as “a real class act,” after Nadler refused a request for a five-minute break, the whole hearing was about as classy as a demolition derby.

Just as Democrats did not want to hear the facts regarding Lafayette Park, they were adamant in not allowing Barr to refute other popular narratives in the media, like the changed sentencing recommendation in the Stone case. Barr struggled to give specific facts on that case; each time, Democrats quickly interrupted. Barr then used Republican questions to try to answer. He explained that Trump never spoke to him about Stone’s sentencing and that Barr did not raise the sentencing issue.

Rather, he insisted it was raised to him by a new U.S. Attorney who felt the trial prosecutors were wildly off base in their demand for up to nine years of prison. (Many of us in the criminal-defense area raised the same objection.) The Justice Department decided to change the recommendation to be consistent with past cases.

However, Barr said that trial prosecutors ignored those instructions from their superiors, requiring the filing of a correction. When Trump sent out a reckless tweet the next morning on the original recommendation, it had nothing to do with the decision to change the recommendation. When Barr tried to point out that the trial judge agreed with the recommendation and the ultimate 40-month sentence, Democrats cut him off again.

For Republicans, less also was more. CNN’s Jake Tapper responded to the video of rioting, which included a series of CNN reporters calling the protests “peaceful.” Tapper showed that the video clips were edited to cut off the same reporters going on to acknowledge that largely peaceful protests became violent rioting.

No one seemed eager to hear anything beyond TV sound bites. For example, Barr offered statistics that the shooting of African Americans by police has been on the decline and the eight African Americans who died in the prior year from police shootings represented a smaller number than whites shot by police officers He also argued that police are statistically less likely to use lethal force with Black suspects.

Those claims are clearly subject to challenge, and the hearing could have allowed a substantive discussion of the evidence of systemic racism, but no one wanted that type of deep dive. When Barr disagreed that there is systemic racism in the legal system, Rep. Cedric Richmond insisted: “When you all came here and brought your top staff, you [like two predecessors] brought no Black people …That, sir, is systematic racism.” Referring to Barr’s tribute to the late John Lewis, Richmond added: “And so I would just suggest that actions speak louder than words, and you really should keep the name of the honorable John Lewis out of the Justice Department’s mouth.”

Indeed, Democrats seemed intent to not allow anything out of Barr’s mouth. When Rep. Pramila Jayapal accused Barr of ordering officers “to tear gas, pepper spray and beat protesters and injure American citizens who were just simply exercising their First Amendment,” Barr began to rebut the claims — including the claim that tear gas was used — but was cut off by Jayapal, who warned: “Mr. Barr, I just asked for a yes or no. So let me just tell you — I’m starting to lose my temper.”

By that point, many Americans undoubtedly had moved beyond anger, as both parties fiddled with politics while the nation literally burns. Once again, Churchill almost captured the moment when he derided a British prime minister, the Earl of Rosebery, as “a great man in an era of small events.” What the public saw yesterday were small people in an era of great events. It was not the lack of interest in answers but the lack of interest in solutions that was readily apparent to anyone watching the hearing.

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.

