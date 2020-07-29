https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michael-bloomberg-democrats-funding/2020/07/29/id/979610

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg vowed to use his fortune to help elect Democrats in November after his failed presidential bid, but party leaders say that the billionaire could be doing more.

Bloomberg’s promise “meant spending about a billion dollars,” Jim Messina, who ran former President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign, told NPR. “It meant making sure that Donald Trump did not have the typical incumbent advantage on finance, and it meant helping us catch up in a couple places where Trump was well ahead of us, which was digital and data.”

Bloomberg, whose wealth is estimated at just under $55 billion, has poured more than $350 million into supporting Democrats, but that includes about $275 million in anti-Trump advertising during his campaign.

“In no way has the Bloomberg operation put direct money into down-ticket races besides through the overall coordinated effort [with the DNC],” North Carolina state Rep. Graig Meyer, who is handling fundraising and recruiting for Democratic Party candidates for the State House, told NPR. “$30 or $50 million is probably the right amount that would be a completely transformative game changer. I imagine Bloomberg could afford to do $30 to $50 million in North Carolina if he wanted to.”

“What the Bloomberg campaign did right was they put money into field organizing,” Meyer said. “And so that getting campaign operations up and running, building a volunteer base, setting up the structure for direct voter contact — all of that is happening because they made that investment” to the Democratic National Committee.

