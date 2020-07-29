https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/denver-nuggets-player-says-coronavirus-used-control-masses/

An NBA player is drawing heat for saying that he thinks the coronavirus that has swept the U.S. is now being used for a “bigger agenda” to “control the masses of people.”

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., who did an apperance this week on Snapchat, was asked to “speak on this coronavirus being [overblown] to scare people into being controlled.”

“That’s facts,” the 22-year-old baller said. “Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It’s being used for population control just in terms of being able to control the masses of people.”

“Because this virus, the whole world is being controlled,” Porter said. “You’re required to wear masks and who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel, that’d be crazy. I’ve never been vaccinated in my life, I’ve never had any shots or anything like that.”

“It could get crazy, but it’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on and not get too emotionally involved.”

Porter said he knows the pandemic is “serious,” but added that it’s being “overblown.”

“I mean it is a serious thing. It’s a real, it’s a real thing, but yes it’s being overblown,” he said.

Snapchat didn’t censor Porter.

