Social media giant Twitter suspended the account of Donald Trump Jr. after he shared a video of doctors talking about the controversial anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

A message from the company said that some features of Trump Jr.’s account were “temporarily limited” after he violated the company’s rules — specifically, a policy on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful misinformation” related to the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the company said that the account was not suspended, but that “some” account features would be limited for 12 hours because of the rule violation.

The drug became a flashpoint in the administration’s coronavirus response after President Trump began touting it as a possible cure. Trump said he took the drug after his personal valet caught the virus. Following a two-week regimen of taking the drug, Trump said he was “feeling perfect” and “would take it again” if he was exposed to the virus. White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro has also called for the drug to be used.

Trump Jr. spokesperson and republican strategist Andrew Surabian announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine. Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they’re continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

In a statement, Surabian accused Twitter of “killing free expression online” and committing election interference by silencing Republicans. He also addressed the medical controversy surrounding the drug.

“Twitter suspending Don Jr. for sharing a viral video of medical professionals discussing their views on Hydroxychloroquine is further proof that Big Tech is intent on killing free expression online and is another instance of them committing election interference to stifle Republican voices,” Surabian said.

“While there is indeed much disagreement in the medical community about the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine in treating coronavirus, there have been studies reported on by ‘mainstream’ outlets like CNN, suggesting that it may in fact be an effective treatment,” he said. “Those pretending otherwise are lying for political reasons.”

He added: “It is beyond the pale for Twitter to silence someone for sharing the views of medical professionals who happen to dissent with their anti-Hydroxychloroquine narrative.”

The administration has criticized Big Tech, with Attorney General William Barr last month announcing a broad antitrust investigation of social media and internet companies. Actions are likely to be announced over the summer.