(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Wednesday as tech shares led the way and as the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, in a move that was widely expected by traders.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 162 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500 climbed 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4%.
Facebook and Amazon each rose more than 1% along with Apple and Amazon. Those gains came as each company’s CEO testified in front of U.S. lawmakers following a yearlong probe into their anti-competitive practices. Investors looked for insights on how Big Tech is handling antitrust challenges from regulators with the authority to break them up.
