https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/federal-task-force-takes-leader-chicago-street-gang-black-disciples-gun-drug-trafficking-bust/

Black Disciples leader Darnell “Murder” McMiller

Black Disciples Chicago street gang leader Darnell “Murder” McMiller was charged along with 22 other people as part of a years-long federal investigation into gun and drug trafficking.

Feds seized 24 firearms, more than 1300 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin, nearly 400 grams of crack cocaine, MDMA pills and over $50,000 in illicit cash proceeds.

According to officials, the drug and gun trafficking occurred in Englewood on the South Side of Chicago.

ABC 7 Chicago reported:

TRENDING: TGP at Tech Hearing: Rep. Greg Steube Grills Google CEO on Why Google Is Hiding Gateway Pundit — Steube Demands Evidence Within 2 Weeks! (VIDEO)

An alleged Chicago gang leader is among 23 individuals facing criminal charges as part of a federal investigation into drug and gun trafficking on the city’s South Side. Among those arrested is Darnell McMiller, 34, of Chicago, also known as “Murder.” McMiller is described in the charges as the current leader of the Black Disciples street gang in Chicago. Several other alleged high-ranking members of the Black Disciples were also charged and arrested; including Clarence January, who allegedly leads the gang’s “Dog Pound” factions; Kenneth Browns, who allegedly supplied the gang with drugs for distribution in Chicago; as well as Charles Knight, an alleged high-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, who is charged as part of the probe with supplying narcotics to McMiller’s crew. McMiller is accused of conspiring with Knight, 56, of Riverdale, to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin to a cooperating individual on Sept. 30, 2019, in the 7000-block of South Lowe Avenue, according to the complaint. Others charged include Alonzo Brooks, 49, of Chicago; Shongo Collier, 48, of Riverdale; Lawrence Draus, 41, of Crestwood; Fredrick Stewart, 47, of Chicago; Tony Redding, 44, of Chicago; Ramont Austin, 39, of Chicago; Franklin Redding, 46, of Chicago; Barry Mckiel, 49, of Chicago; Brian Billups, 49, of Plainfield; Joseph Anderson, 43, of Chicago; Santana Steele, 36 of Chicago; Antoine McDaniels, 44, of Chicago; Deandre Martin, 32, of Chicago; Willie Alford, 45, of Chicago; Travis Washington, 24, of Chicago; Wendell Kemp, 55, of Chicago; Shawn Hudson, 48 of Harvey; and John Ector, 47, of Chicago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

