Rep. Louie GohmertLouis (Louie) Buller GohmertGOP’s Gohmert introduces resolution that would ban the Democratic Party Gaetz says Cheney should be removed or step down as GOP leader Conservatives clash with Cheney over her support for Fauci, Massie primary challenger MORE (R-Texas) said Wednesday he will take an anti-malaria drug that experts have warned doesn’t treat the coronavirus after he tested positive for the virus.

“My doctor and I are all in,” Gohmert said about hydroxychloroquine during a Wednesday evening interview with Fox News, according to Newsweek.

“I got a text before I came on from a friend doctor who just found out he had it, and he started the regimen too — zinc and hydroxychloroquine. And that will start in a day or two, so thank you,” the congressman added.

Congressional aides confirmed Wednesday that Gohmert, who has largely opted against wearing a mask around the Capitol, tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden hits Trump’s ‘law and order’ message: He’s trying to ‘scare the devil’ out of people Pelosi bashes Barr after testimony: ‘He was like a blob’ and ‘henchman’ for Trump Schumer: Trump should want COVID-19 deal to help GOP election chances MORE has touted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus, and recently retweeted a since-removed video that contained false claims about the pandemic. The video included a physician who said people don’t need to wear masks to prevent spreading the virus and criticized studies showing that hydroxychloroquine is not effective for treating coronavirus infections, calling the studies “fake science.”

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciTrump doubles down on hydroxychloroquine, praises doctor in viral video Trump questions how Fauci has a high approval rating ‘but nobody likes me’ Overnight Health Care: Marlins outbreak casts harsh light on US coronavirus response | Senate GOP’s COVID-19 response sets up battle over Medicaid | Virginia imposes new restrictions in part of state MORE, a member of the White House coronavirus task force and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, again stated, in light of the video, that the drug is not effective in treating COVID-19.

Fauci told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday that scientific evidence has shown “consistently that hydroxychloroquine is not effective in the treatment of coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.”

Trump defended retweeting the video on Wednesday.

“I was very impressed with her and other doctors who stood with her,” Trump told reporters, referring to the controversial doctor Stella Immanuel. “I think she made sense, but I know nothing about it.”

“With hydroxy, all I want to do is save lives,” the president added. “All I want to do is save lives.”

