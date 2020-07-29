https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/google-purges-breitbart-gateway-pundit-search-results-two-largest-conservative-websites-online-today/

On Tuesday night Alex Marlow from Breitbart.com went on with Tucker Carlson to discuss tech giant conservative censorship.

This was after Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube censored the “White Coat Summit” of frontline doctors who met in Washington and with the Trump administration this week to discuss their success in treating the coronavirus. The doctors promoted the inexpensive drug hydroxychloroquine during their summit. So the tech giants censored the doctors.

Alex Marlow, the current editor-in-chief of Breitbart News, also broke the news that Google is purging Breitbart stories from its search results.

BREAKING: Google Purges Breitbart from Search Results Election. Interference.https://t.co/OBZaGZcG4v — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) July 29, 2020

But it’s not just Breitbart.com that is being censored.

Google has also purged The Gateway Pundit from its search results.

Why is this important?

In early 2017 both Harvard University (in a study funded by the Soros Open Society Foundation) and Columbia Journalism Review listed Breitbart as THE TOP conservative social media influencer — BY FAR!

The Gateway Pundit at the time was listed as the 3rd-5th most influential conservative platform.

Today Breitbart and The Gateway Pundit are still two of the largest conservative websites in the country.

It is clear today that Google, Facebook and Twitter are using their own political blacklists to censor and diminish traffic to prominent conservative publishers and their supporters.

If you search Google for prominent conservative voices including: Mike Cernovich, Joe diGenova, Jack Posobiec or Gateway Pundit you will see hit pieces and biased attacks.

The Gateway Pundit is one of the largest, most accurate and most influential publishers in the country today.

In April 2019 Project Veritas released leaked documents from a Google insider that shows The Gateway Pundit, Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, Newsbusters, American Thinker, MRCTV, American Lookout, Twitchy, Daily Caller, Natural News, The Rebel Media, LifeNews, BizPac Review, YoungCons and many others are being targeted, censored, blacklisted and silenced by Google.

It doesn’t matter if you are pro-Tump or a Never Trump– as long as you are conservative you made the Google list!

In December 2019 another extensive study published by The Wall Street Journal confirms previous reports — Google censors and blacklists conservative content.

Gizmodo reported:

Google has long stated that it “do[es] not use human curation to collect or arrange the results on a page,” but a Wall Street Journal investigation has found that the company does interfere with search results more than it cares to admit. Fair warning: The WSJ report is as detailed as it is lengthy. It spans over 100 interviews, as well as an independent test of Google’s algorithm versus rivals Bing and DuckDuckGo. (You can read the methodology of that test here.) The general gist is that in recent years, Google has shifted from a hands-off, the algorithm-knows-best culture, to one that takes a more active role in deciding how information appears to users. Overall, the report found that Google had made 3,200 changes to its algorithms in 2018; for context, it made 2,400 changes in 2017 and 500 in 2010, according to the report.

The Daily Mail has more on the study. Of course, The Gateway Pundit it a top target of the tech giants due to our prominence and success.

The newspaper also reported that conservative publications have been blacklisted in Google News, and said that it had seen documents to support this claim, fuelling cries of political bias. Right-wing websites The Gateway Pundit and The United West included on a list of hundreds of websites that wouldn’t appear in Google News or featured products – although they could appear in organic search results, it said.

Last week we received numerous emails and comments that Google has deleted The Gateway Pundit from its search results.

Sure enough, if you search the term “Gateway Pundit” you will only see hit pieces and links to attack websites including Wikipedia.

Page 1



There was NO LINK to The Gateway Pundit in the first three pages of a Google search on Gateway Pundit.

We weren’t alone!

Google did this with most conservative websites including Breitbart, The National Pulse and Daily Caller!

They called it a “technical issue.”

It appears they were able to correct this for many websites.

Where the hell is the GOP?

Google later reported that they fixed their “glitch” that only censored conservative sites.

That’s quite a glitch!

Today the tech giants are testifying before Congress.

There needs to be government interference before these far left organizations eliminate freedom of speech in the United States!

It’s time to act Republicans!

