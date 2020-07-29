https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/gop-chairwoman-ronna-mcdaniel-enthusiasm-trump-higher-2020-2016/

In some ways, the 2020 election is shaping up much like the 2016 election. Polls show Biden in the lead just like they did for Hillary.

And enthusiasm is on Trump’s side, just as it was in 2016.

Although, according to GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, one difference is that enthusiasm for Trump is even higher this time around.

FOX News reports:

Ronna McDaniel says ‘enthusiasm for President Trump is higher than it was in 2016’ despite polls

Despite polling data that favors presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, enthusiasm for President Trump is higher than it was in the 2016 presidential election, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said on Monday.

“I’m traveling the country, I’ve seen it through our volunteers. I’ve seen it through our donations,” McDaniel told “Fox & Friends.”

McDaniel said that Biden has an “enthusiasm” issue.

Meanwhile, Biden leads Trump in the battleground states of Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania, according to Fox News statewide registered voter surveys.

Biden benefits from strong support among women, non-White voters and those living in suburban areas, while Trump suffers from a lackluster performance among men and White voters.

In each state’s head-to-head matchup, the president underperformed both his 2016 vote share and his current job approval rating — and Biden’s edge is larger than the survey’s margin of sampling error.

She has been making a similar point on Twitter:

Democrats might be in for a big surprise in November.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

