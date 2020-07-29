https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gohmert-positive-coronaviru/2020/07/29/id/979574

Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican who steadfastly refused to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, Politico reported.

The U.S. representative from Texas, where coronavirus cases have surged since the state reopened, tested positive in a prescreening at the White House, the news outlet said, citing multiple sources. Gohmert was supposed to fly to his home state with fellow Republican President Donald Trump, it said.

Meanwhile, a Justice Department source says U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr will be tested for the virus because he had contact with Gohmert at Tuesday’s hearing.

