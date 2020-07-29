https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/grifter-brennan-hawks-new-book-lashes-president-trump/

John Brennan

Former CIA Director and architect of Spygate John Brennan lashed out at President Trump again on Wednesday.

Grifter Brennan is hawking his new memoir titled, “UNDAUNTED: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad”

BRENNAN: My Jan ‘17 meeting with Donald Trump at Trump Tower convinced me he had no interest in learning the truth about Russia; he still doesn’t. For more on my 33 years in national security: “Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad.”

My Jan ‘17 meeting with @realDonaldTrump at Trump Tower convinced me he had no interest in learning the truth about Russia; he still doesn’t. For more on my 33 years in national security: “Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad.” https://t.co/KIy4qJ90GV — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 29, 2020

“Friday, January 6, 2017: On that day, as always, John Brennan’s alarm clock was set to go off at 4:15 a.m. But nothing else about that day would be routine. That day marked his first and only security briefing with President-elect Donald Trump.” Brennan wrote in the foreword.

Both Brennan and Comey briefed Donald Trump on the bogus, Hillary-funded Russia dossier at the January 6, 2017 meeting at Trump Tower.

The dossier has been debunked and we now know that Brennan lied to Congress when he denied the dossier was used in his January 2017 IC assessment report.

It’s been 3.5 years and John Brennan is still lying about the Trump-Russia collusion canard.

