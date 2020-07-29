https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/huge-trump-white-house-implements-executive-order-online-censorship-prevents-tech-giants-altering-users-free-speech-demands-transparency-moderation-practices/

On Wednesday Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook testified before Congress in the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust.

Since 2016 and the election of Donald Trump the tech giants have been censoring and banning conservative voices online. The Gateway Pundit has been a huge target of these liberal tech giants.

Of course, the CEOs dismissed allegations that they are targeting and censoring conservative users despite ALL of the evidence to the contrary.

On Wednesday afternoon the Trump White House published their executive order on online censorship. The EO prevents social media giants from altering or editorializing free speech.

The executive order also demands the social media giants provide transparency requirements for their moderation practices!

BREAKING: President Trump directs FCC to implement Executive Order Preventing Online Censorship to limit Section 230 https://t.co/u8VTIVtWXZ — Too Big to Manage Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 29, 2020

This is HUGE: @realDonaldTrump strikes a blow enabling Americans to protect our most essential freedoms from the censors. White House Statement: https://t.co/yIZbIiwKba

Commerce Department Press Release: https://t.co/THrtZWQOli

Text of the Petition: https://t.co/Lxh9wJiVgb — Jeff Ballabon (@ballabon) July 29, 2020

On Monday, the Department of Commerce, as directed by President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship, filed a petition to clarify the scope of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. The petition requests that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) clarify that Section 230 does not permit social media companies that alter or editorialize users’ speech to escape civil liability. The petition also requests that the FCC clarify when an online platform curates content in “good faith,” and requests transparency requirements on their moderation practices, similar to requirements imposed on broadband service providers under Title I of the Communications Act. President Trump will continue to fight back against unfair, un-American, and politically biased censorship of Americans online.

