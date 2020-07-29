https://www.theblaze.com/elijah-schaffer/banned-video-pro-hydroxychloroquine-doctor

video featuring a group of medical professionals called America’s Frontline Doctors speaking in Washington D.C. about the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was removed by Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other sites after going viral on Monday.

The controversial video came from a press conference held outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington during what was called the “White Coat Summit.” Those in the video, including Houston pediatrician and religious minister, Dr. Stella Immanuel, claimed that hydroxychloroquine is “a cure for COVID” and called studies that say otherwise “fake science.”

NOTE: BlazeTV is making the removed video available to subscribers here. While Blaze Media does not specifically endorse the claims in the video, we do believe in the right to view information and judge for yourself.

BlazeTV reporter Elijah Schaffer caught up with Dr. Immanuel as she was lambasted by an unhinged Black Lives Matter protester who accused her of not being black enough for the cause.

“You’re betraying Black Lives Matter. You’re not black on the inside. I’m more black than you on the inside” the white protester screamed at Immanuel, a first generation African-American immigrant.

Asked his profession, the protester continued to shout, “I’m Jesus Christ, you fool! My profession is to save the world from God-dam*ed a**holes like yourself!”

