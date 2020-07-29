https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/jim-jordan-asks-google-actively-helping-joe-biden-win-election-google-ceo-sundar-pichai-doesnt-say-no-video/

Sundar Pichai

The House Anti-Trust committee on Wednesday grilled CEOs of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google.

Twitter did not attend Wednesday’s hearing.

GOP Rep Jim Jordan (OH) asked Google if they are actively helping Joe Biden win the 2020 election.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to give Jim Jordan a “yes” or “no” answer.

Congressman Jim Jordan asked Sundar Pichai several times if he can assure the American people that Google won’t tailor its features to help Joe Biden win the election.

Sundar Pichai didn’t say “no,” he just went into his carefully crafted talking points in an effort to sound neutral.

WATCH:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says that during the presidential race, the company “won’t do any work to politically tilt anything one way or the other” for the Trump or Biden campaigns https://t.co/83sKht0bRx pic.twitter.com/vgDbo4MIlP — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2020

We now know that Google tried get Hillary Clinton elected in 2016.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported in 2018 that a an email from inside of Google showed the tech giant was helping Hillary Clinton win against Donald Trump in 2016.

Carlson said the email — obtained exclusively by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — shows that a senior Google employee deployed the company’s resources to increase voter turnout in ways that she thought would help the Clinton campaign. Carlson said the November 9, 2016, email came from Eliana Murillo, Google’s former head of multicultural marketing, and it was subsequently forwarded by two Google vice presidents to more staffers throughout the company.

