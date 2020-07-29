https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/joe-biden-says-illegal-immigration-makes-us-strong-video/

Joe Biden on Wednesday said illegal immigration makes the US “strong.”

Biden is back in his Delaware basement after venturing out and traveling down the street for a low energy campaign event.

Biden held a virtual event with UnidoUS on Wednesday and said that if he wins the election, on day one of his presidency, he will set up immigration legislation that will provide a road map to citizenship for 11 million illegal aliens.

Biden said the millions of illegal aliens “make up so much of our communities and make us so strong.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden claimed earlier this year at an event in Iowa that DACA illegal aliens are ‘more American than Americans.’

“These kids have come, they’ve done well, most of these kids there’s a lot of them, and they’re not just Hispanic, they’re Asian-Pacific Islanders as well and they in fact have done very well. In many cases, they’re more American than most Americans because they have done well in school,” Biden said in January.

Biden made similar outrageous statements about DACA illegal aliens last summer.

“And these kids who come and they end up doing well — they become Americans before a lot of Americans become Americans,” Biden told a crowd last August.

Joe Biden and the Democrats are pushing to give illegal aliens citizenship in order to permanently entrench the Democrat party.

