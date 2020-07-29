https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/judicial-watch-forces-fbi-hand-mccabe-text-messages-huge-court-victory/

Judicial Watch strikes again!

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch forced the FBI to begin processing Andrew McCabe’s text messages for release after a federal court rejected the FBI’s request to dismiss a JW FOIA lawsuit.

The FOIA lawsuit was first filed on behalf of Jeffrey Danik, a retired FBI agent, in 2016.

For years the FBI argued former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s text messages were not subject to FOIA.

The FBI has located 150 text messages and 5,696 emails, however the bureau will not have a schedule to release the messages until August 28, 2020, according to Judicial Watch.

Via Judicial Watch:

After years of suggesting that text messages are not subject to FOIA, the FBI told the court in a recent filingthat it has located 150 text messages and 5,696 emails but will not have a schedule to release the records until August 28, 2020. Judicial Watch filed the suit in 2017 in support of Danik’s October 25, 2016, and February 28, 2017, FOIA requests for records about McCabe’s “conflicts of interest” regarding his wife’s (Dr. Jill McCabe’s) political campaign and Hillary Clinton. Specifically, the two FOIA requests are for: Text messages and emails of McCabe containing “Dr. Jill McCabe,” “Jill,” “Common Good VA,” “Terry McAuliffe,” “Clinton,” “Virginia Democratic Party,” “Democrat,” “Conflict,” “Senate,” “Virginia Senate,” “Until I return,” “Paris,” “France,” “Campaign,” “Run,” “Political,” “Wife,” “Donation,” “OGC,” Email,” or “New York Times.”

“The FBI has outrageously stonewalled for years the release of these McCabe text messages about Clinton,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “You can be sure the text messages are something the corrupted FBI doesn’t want the American people to see.”

