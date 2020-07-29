https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/madonna-calls-covid-dr-stella-immanuel-hero-claims-people-hiding-cure-coronavirus-gets-factchecked-mob/

Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” on Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus.

Day two of their summit is going to kickoff today in front of the US Supreme Court.

The doctors are very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.

From their website: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”

Here is a list of the doctors speaking at the event today.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Antifa Terrorist Who Threw Bomb at Federal Agents in Portland is Identified — BY HIS GRANDMOTHER!

On Monday following their very popular event Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Google censored the doctors after they promoted hydroxychloroquine as a life-saving medication in treating the coronavirus.

On Tuesday Dr. James Todaro, M.D. (pictured above) told The Gateway Pundit that the “White Coat Summit” doctors met with Vice President Pence on Tuesday afternoon.

Now this…

The doctors gained a surprising supporter yesterday when Madonna posted the banned video on Instagram and called Dr. Stella Immanuel her “hero.”

Of course, Madonna got factchecked by the social media giants!

Wow!

FYI – The video was removed from Madonna’s account.

Sorry @DUALIPA, we can’t get behind the Levitating remix anymore because @Madonna had to go and endorse hydroxychloroquine after it’s been proven ineffective over and over again. Get your girl for spreading dangerous misinformation when people are dying pic.twitter.com/qeugnEqr2L — rob (@arobservation) July 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

