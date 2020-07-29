https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marines-military-suit-exoskeleton/2020/07/29/id/979660

The Marines are testing a “super-powered” exoskeleton suit that can do the work of up to ten men, reports Military.com.

Salt Lake-based Sarcos Defense has been granted a contract by the Marines to build the XO Alpha full-body robotic exoskeleton, the first of its kind wearable robot that enhances productivity.

The suit, which resembles the power suit Ellen Ripley wore to take down a space monster in the movie “Aliens,” was unveiled earlier this year at CES 2020, where it was named “Top Emerging Technology.”

While wearing it, a human can lift 200 pounds while feeling like they’re lifting just 10 lbs. It takes seconds to put on and take off, and new users can be trained to use the system in minutes.

“As the U.S. Marine Corps focuses on logistics and sustainment modernization as one of their key priorities and looks to reduce the manpower required to conduct expeditionary operations, the Guardian XO is well-suited to fulfill a wide variety of logistics applications to address their needs and requirements,” the announcement from Sarcos Defense states.

According to Sarcos Defense CEO Ben Wolff, the Air Force, Navy and U.S. Special Operations Command are working with the company on their own powered exoskeleton technologies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

