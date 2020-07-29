http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oHZDD3kkmNE/

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network political commentator and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) wondered if President Donald Trump has been pushing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus patients because Russia President Vladimir Putin has a “stake” in the drug.

McCaskill said she finds it “baffling” Trump and members of his base back hydroxychloroquine. She argued “it has to be money” in some way fueling the support for the drug’s use.

“I really am interested on this hydroxychloroquine,” McCaskill emphasized. “I’m interested to ask Jonathan Lemire, as he’s in the press room and as he’s working his sources and his news agency is working sources. I’m assuming there’s investigative types out there following the money on hydroxy, because it’s the only thing that makes sense, you know. You know, does Putin have a stake in hydroxy? You know, is the Deutsche Bank backing hydroxy?”

She continued, “It is baffling to me that there is such a chorus within the Trump base and the Trump media outlets and Trump about this drug. It has to be money. Is somebody looking at that? Is there any hope that we’re going to find that there’s somebody who’s making real money off this?”

