https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-monmouth-presidential-pollster/2020/07/29/id/979684

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are even in Georgia at 47% just 96 days before the 2020 presidential election, according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday.

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 3% support and 3% are undecided.

“There is a lot of parity between the two candidates,” independent Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said. “Trump has a lock on his base, but Biden is performing much better than Clinton did in key swing areas.”

Trump won Georgia in 2016 by five points.

The poll also found:

96% of Democrats support Biden and 92% of Republicans support Trump.

Biden leads by 22 points among independents 53%-31%.

84% of Black voters support Biden over Trump.

Trump’s approval rating stands at 46%.

47% of Republicans say they are energized to vote, compared to 36% of Democrats.

45% of voters say there is no way they will vote for Trump, and 44% said the same of Biden.

51% of white, non-college graduates support Trump and 23% of white, college graduates also back the president.

Biden is doing especially well in 14 counties where the vote margins were closest in the 2016 election: He currently holds a 58%-38% lead in those swing counties.

48% say Trump has done a good job handling the coronavirus outbreak compared to 51% who say he has done a bad job.

79% of voters approve of requiring people to wear face masks indoors in public places.

Monmouth surveyed 402 registered voters in Georgia from July 23-27. The poll has a 4.9 percentage point margin of error.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

