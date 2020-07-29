https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/monmouth-poll/2020/07/29/id/979597

Forty-seven percent of registered voters in Georgia support President Donald Trump, while another 47% back Joe Biden, according to a new poll by Monmouth University.

Three percent of those polled said they are voting for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 3% said they are undecided.

Here are how the results of the Georgia poll, released Wednesday, break down:

46% say their impression of Trump is either very favorable or somewhat favorable, compared to 45% who say it is either somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable.

41% say their impression of Biden is either very favorable or somewhat favorable, while 46% say it is somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable.

37% say voter fraud is a major problem in Georgia while 29% say it is a minor problem. 27% say it is not a problem at all.

48% say Trump has done a good job handling the pandemic compared to 51% who say he has done a bad job.

The poll, conducted July 23-27, surveyed 402 Georgia voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

