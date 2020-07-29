https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/media-lies-junk-science-half-us-voters-believe-covid-19-deadly-kids-elderly-pre-conditions/

Media lies in action–

The mainstream media pushes SO MANY coronavirus lies that half of American voters believe coronavirus is just as deadly for children as it is for elderly Americans and those with co-morbidities.

That is a lie.

Among U.S. voters, 39% believe COVID-19 is deadly for older people and those with pre-existing conditions but not for younger and healthier people. Fifty percent (50%) believe that assumption is false, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Most Republicans believe it’s deadly for young people, while most other voters do not, the poll found.

“These results come at a time when pessimism about the pandemic is growing,” Rasmussen said. “A large number of polling questions show that the tide has turned. For a while, people were getting more optimistic and began focusing more on economic concerns. That time has passed. Nearly two-thirds of voters now believe the worst of the pandemic is still to come.”