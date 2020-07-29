https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/robert-mueller-andrew-weissmann-william-barr/2020/07/29/id/979539

A prosecutor on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe team accused Attorney General William Barr of lying in regard to the investigation that has dogged President Donald Trump since he took office more than three years ago.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Andrew Weissmann noted an inconsistency in what Barr said during his House Judiciary Committee testimony on Tuesday and what he said in April 2019 about the White House cooperating with Mueller’s probe.

“I thought Rep. [Joe] Neguse did a phenomenal job in cornering the attorney general in what I think is going to come out of this is something that really is a false statement,” Weissmann said.

“He said, ‘You said in a press conference that the White House fully cooperated in the Mueller investigation,’ and the attorney general would not repeat that under oath. He said, ‘No, no, what I really meant was fully cooperated only with respect to document production.'”

Weissmann added that he re-watched Barr’s press conference from April 18, 2019, and confirmed that Barr claimed the White House cooperated with the Mueller team’s requests for documents and access to witnesses. The Trump administration has been accused of blocking witnesses from being interviewed by Mueller’s team and testifying.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Neguse asked Barr to say “under the penalty of perjury” whether his statement from 2019 was truthful.

After a tense back and forth, Barr said he thought Neguse was only talking about producing documents, not allowing Mueller access to witnesses.

