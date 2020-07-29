https://www.westernjournal.com/nancy-pelosi-levels-personal-insult-barr-hearing/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leveled a personal attack against Attorney General William Barr and called him a “blob” in an interview following Barr’s testimony on Capitol Hill.

“He was like a blob,” the California Democrat said in a Tuesday evening interview on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with Ari Melber.

“He was like a, just a henchman for the president of the United States instead of the attorney general of the United States of America.”

“You don’t send in people acting like storm troopers into the scene,” Speaker Pelosi says of AG Barr defending the use of federal force in his House testimony. “He should be answering for what he did at Lafayette Square … He was like a blob — just a henchman for the president.” pic.twitter.com/RGqBhEDJNC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 29, 2020

TRENDING: Barr Asks the One Question Democrats Don’t Want To Hear During Contentious Hearing

Pelosi was responding to a clip from Barr’s contentious hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

The hearing covered a range of topics including matters involving the Justice Department, the federal response to protests across the country and election integrity in the upcoming 2020 election, CBS News reported.

In the clip shown to Pelosi, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia asked Barr about “stormtrooper comments” made by Pelosi on July 17 and whether they “encourage the violence” across the country.

Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti. These are not the actions of a democratic republic.@DHSgov’s actions in Portland undermine its mission. Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

“I think that’s possible, and I think it’s irresponsible to call these federal law enforcement officers stormtroopers,” Barr responded.

The term stormtroopers has been used to describe German assault troops and Nazi enforcers during the rise of Adolf Hitler, and they have also become known as the enemy infantrymen in the “Star Wars” universe, according to CNN.

Pelosi defended herself by asking if Barr said it was irresponsible when Rudy Giuliani said federal agents were “stormtroopers” after they raided President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen’s office, home and hotel room in 2018.

“I am an organizer, that’s how I came into all of this, Chair of the California Democratic Party, and peaceful protest is who we are and what we do. And do some other people come along and try to disrupt? Yes,” Pelosi said.

Do you think this was an unfair attack on the attorney general? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

RELATED: Democrats, GOP Still at Loggerheads on Virus Aid as Key Deadline Approaches

“But you don’t send in people acting like stormtroopers into the scene and evoking even more, even more unease and unrest. He should be answering for what he did at Lafayette Square, a disgrace.”

She followed her defense up with her personal attack on Barr, saying “he was like a blob.”

This is not the first time the house speaker has tried to body shame a member of the Trump administration.

In May, Pelosi reacted to news that Trump began taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against the coronavirus by describing him as “morbidly obese.”

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say,” Pelosi told CNN host Anderson Cooper. “So, I think it’s not a good idea.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.