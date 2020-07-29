https://www.dailywire.com/news/nba-player-coronavirus-being-used-obviously-for-a-bigger-agenda

Responding to questions via Snapchat, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said he believes the China-originated coronavirus is being utilized for a “bigger agenda,” including to “control the masses of people.”

“Bro speak on this coronavirus being [overblown] to scare people into being controlled, [I know] you know all about that,” read one of the questions to Porter.

“That’s facts,” the 22-year-old replied (video below).

“Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda,” he continued. “It’s being used for population control just in terms of being able to control the masses of people.”

“Because this virus, the whole world is being controlled,” Porter said. “You’re required to wear masks and who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel, that’d be crazy. I’ve never been vaccinated in my life, I’ve never had any shots or anything like that.”

“It could get crazy,” the NBA player said, “but it’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on and not get too emotionally involved.”

Porter noted that the coronavirus is “serious,” though he believes it’s being “overblown.”

“I mean it is a serious thing. It’s a real, it’s a real thing, but yes it’s being overblown,” he said. Porter did not provide more details or evidence for his claims about the alleged agenda.

The response to the virus has driven some 30 million Americans into collecting jobless benefits, and some governors across the nation have curtailed citizens’ right to worship. The response has also been linked to excesses in drug overdoses, suicides, and weight gain in Americans, which is negatively tied to overall health. Health care officials, however, have defended the implementation of lockdowns and social distancing measures as having saved many lives.

Porter played for the Missouri Tigers before his time in the NBA. The university, USAToday reports, “‘requires that all newly enrolled or readmitted MU students born after Dec. 31, 1956 comply with the two-dose MMR Immunization Policy’ through documentation of receiving vaccinations or by providing ‘documentation of immunity to measles (rubeola), mumps and rubella.’”

The school’s site adds that “students who do not comply… will not be allowed to register or pre-register for their second semester at MU,” the report noted.

Following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after an arrest where an officer held his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for several minutes, the media and left-wing activists hit Porter for asking the public to pray for the officers involved in addition to the Floyd family.

“As much as you pray for George family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil,” he said via Twitter in May. “As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them…Pray that God changes their hearts.”

As much as you pray for George family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil. As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them…Pray that God changes their hearts. — Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) May 27, 2020

Porter responded to criticism of his post by emphasizing that more “hate” will only allow “same cycle to continue.”

“All hate will do is cause the same cycle to continue,” he wrote. “Only God and love can break cycle and cause real change.”

You got it Cob…All hate will do is cause the same cycle to continue. Only God and love can break cycle and cause real change. https://t.co/Yg9WTMUhqV — Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) May 27, 2020

