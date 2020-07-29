https://www.theblaze.com/news/nba-player-covid-overblown-bigger-agenda

Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr. is being criticized for saying COVID-19 is “overblown” and being used as part of a bigger agenda to control people, USA Today reported.

Porter, 22, acknowledged the seriousness of the virus, but said he believed there is more to the pandemic than just public health concerns. Here’s what Porter said during a social media Q&A session with fans:

Personally, I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It’s being used for population control just in terms of being able to control the masses of people. Because this virus, the whole world is being controlled. You’re required to wear masks and who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel, that’d be crazy. I’ve never been vaccinated in my life, I’ve never had any shots or anything like that. It could get crazy, but it’s definitely an agenda behind everything that’s going on right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what’s going on and not get too emotionally involved. But it is a serious thing, it’s a real thing, but yeah, this is being overblown.

USA Today noted that the University of Missouri, where Porter attended school and played basketball for one year, requires vaccinations for measles, mumps, and rubella.

The comments sparked criticism from some members of the NBA media for downplaying COVID-19. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother died due to complications from the virus earlier this year.

The NBA announced Wednesday that none of the 344 players tested since July 20 tested positive for COVID-19. The entire league is living and playing in Orlando at the Disney World campus to avoid risking outside exposure to the virus.

Porter has been criticized for his social media behavior in the past. After George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police Department officers in May, Porter expressed his sorrow for Floyd’s death, but also called for people to pray for the police officers instead of hating them.

